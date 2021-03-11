Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of The Mosaic worth $31,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

