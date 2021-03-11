Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 52,601 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 52,601 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Cheniere Energy worth $32,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

