Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Dropbox worth $34,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,024,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 959,012 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $754,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

