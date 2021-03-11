Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,546,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Dropbox worth $34,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 130.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $754,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

