Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.44% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $32,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

