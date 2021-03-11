Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of STORE Capital worth $33,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STORE Capital by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,386,000 after buying an additional 3,581,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in STORE Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after buying an additional 174,201 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,442,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,390,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STOR opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

