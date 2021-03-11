Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $32.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097,994 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.26% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

PHB stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53.

