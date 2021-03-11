Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $32.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,601 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Cheniere Energy worth $32,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

