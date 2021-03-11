Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $32.43 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,613 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of BorgWarner worth $32,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 73.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $544,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,296 shares of company stock valued at $406,301. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

