Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $32,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 281,864 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

