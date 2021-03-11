Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of Woodward worth $34,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Woodward by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Woodward by 4.6% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 8.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 493,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

