Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 166,091 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.71% of Crane worth $32,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

