Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 166,091 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.71% of Crane worth $32,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.27 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

