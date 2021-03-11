Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 39,038 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $31,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,225,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTMC opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

