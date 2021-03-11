Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 39,038 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $31,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,225,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.