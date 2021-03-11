Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,097,994 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.26% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Prudent Investors Network bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,643,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 900,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 457,655 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 233,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,876,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.53.

