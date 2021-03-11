Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,181 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.58% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

