Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $153,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,736,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 643,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,543,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a PE ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

