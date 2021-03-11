Wells Fargo & Company Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $143.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $129.53 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $130.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.