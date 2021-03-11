Wells Fargo & Company Raises Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $125.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 71,446 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,762,590.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,112,456 shares of company stock valued at $88,116,112.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 818,787 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,703,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

