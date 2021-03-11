Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

NYSE:WELL opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

