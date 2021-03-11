Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 601.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.68.

WERN opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

