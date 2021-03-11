Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WERN. Susquehanna cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $45.60. 1,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,021. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after buying an additional 949,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

