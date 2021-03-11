WeShow Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $973,750.00 (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. WeShow Token has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $973,750.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeShow Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WeShow Token has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.87 or 0.00699664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00066451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WeShow Token Profile

WeShow Token (WET) is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

