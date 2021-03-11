Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNARF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Western Areas has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

About Western Areas

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

