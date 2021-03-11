Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WNARF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Western Areas has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.43.
About Western Areas
Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.