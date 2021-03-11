Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the February 11th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE WEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 30,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $850,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

