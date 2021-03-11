Western Forest Products (WFSTF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS: WFSTF):

3/3/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.00 to $2.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $1.75 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $1.50 to $2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $1.50 to $1.70. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1.50 to $1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WFSTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 9,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

