Western Wealth Management LLC Has $22.46 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.3% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,062.85 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,215.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,196.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

