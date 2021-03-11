Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 35,157 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

