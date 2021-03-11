Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 37,953 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 33,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 72,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 79,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $36.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

