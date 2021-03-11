Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 8,489 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $2,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

NYSE:BLK opened at $698.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $716.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total value of $1,305,437.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.