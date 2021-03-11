Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,152 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.22% of CubeSmart worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

NYSE CUBE opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

