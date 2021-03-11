Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $402.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.37. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

