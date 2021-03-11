Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

DUK opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

