Westpac Banking Corp Buys 187,960 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,960 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of Medical Properties Trust worth $22,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

