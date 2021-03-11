Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $552.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.