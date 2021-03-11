Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,814 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

WFC stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

