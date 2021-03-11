Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,055 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

