Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,946 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

