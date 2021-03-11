Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of CL opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

