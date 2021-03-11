Westpac Banking Corp Has $13.87 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,471 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,990,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.