Westpac Banking Corp Has $14.52 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $342.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

