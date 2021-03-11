Westpac Banking Corp Has $15.01 Million Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of StoneCo worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.