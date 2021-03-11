Westpac Banking Corp Has $17.45 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Bill.com worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,230,000 after purchasing an additional 312,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Bill.com stock opened at $138.81 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.94.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $13,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,508 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,750 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

