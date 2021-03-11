Westpac Banking Corp Has $20.51 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

