Westpac Banking Corp Has $21.10 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.87 and its 200 day moving average is $136.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

