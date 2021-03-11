Westpac Banking Corp Has $21.54 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CSX by 19,862.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,034,000 after acquiring an additional 833,641 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in CSX by 16,174.1% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 691,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,737,000 after acquiring an additional 687,074 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in CSX by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 662,234 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

