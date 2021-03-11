Westpac Banking Corp Has $22.12 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $22,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.04, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

