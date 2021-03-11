Westpac Banking Corp Has $23.63 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.47.

NYSE:LOW opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

