Westpac Banking Corp Has $24.55 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,408 shares of company stock worth $652,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

